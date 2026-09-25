Brussels – The European Commission has decided to launch infringement proceedings by sending a letter of formal notice to 18 countries, including Italy, for failing to notify the Commission of the full transposition of Directive on the right to repair.

“The directive promotes sustainable consumption by making it easier to repair products rather than replace them” and “gives consumers the right to request repairs for products such as smartphones, washing machines or fridges, even after the statutory warranty has expired,” explains the Commission. Manufacturers are required to offer repairs at a reasonable price and within a reasonable timeframe, as well as to provide clear information about their repair services. Thus, “the directive helps consumers save money, reduce waste, extend the life cycle of products, and cut greenhouse gas emissions,” it adds.

The Commission has also decided to launch infringement proceedings by sending a letter of formal notice to Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, and Sweden for failing to notify the full transposition of Delegated Directive (EU) 2026/74, which amends the Directive on the right to repair and extends the scope of the right to repair to indoor domestic heating appliances, such as fireplaces, portable electric heaters or underfloor heating systems. Member States had until 31 July 2026 to transpose the Directive and the Delegated Directive into their respective national laws, but to date 18 Member States have not notified the Commission of the full transposition of the Directive, and the same number have not notified the Commission of the full transposition of the Delegated Directive. The Commission has therefore sent letters of formal notice to the Member States concerned, which now have two months to respond and remedy the shortcomings highlighted by the Commission. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may decide to issue a reasoned opinion.