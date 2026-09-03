Brussels – “The European Commission did not set the example of solidarity that I believe all Spaniards were expecting at that time,” said the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, during a plenary session of the Congreso de los Diputados, the Spanish Parliament, today (3 September). On the contrary, “we maintain that the European Union is founded on that value,” whether we are talking about “Lampedusa, Greenland, the Canary Islands or the autonomous city of Ceuta.” Sánchez was invited to “report on the extremely serious situation” experienced by the Spanish exclave – where, between 30 and 31 July, around 60,000 migrants from Morocco entered the country – “due to the increase in illegal entries” into the territory – as well as to explain the “measures he intends to take to ensure the integrity of Spain’s borders and those of the European Union.”

The Spanish Prime Minister emphasised that his government had not received any extraordinary alerts or warnings in the days leading up to the episode , but that many media outlets had reported that “Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, had issued a warning a month in advance,” a statement that was “widely picked up by those keen to spread this misinformation.” In reality, “what Frontex did was produce a routine report indicating that the migration route in question was more passable and detailing the detections recorded during the quarter” and “it had not foreseen anything remotely similar to what happened on 30 and 31 July,” the Prime Minister explained. “We have examined all the reports, all the messages, and verbal communications from the security forces and agencies, including from our National Intelligence Centre, which were forwarded both to political authorities and to the government delegation of the Autonomous City of Ceuta during those days, and I can assure you that none of them went beyond describing the data, or routine alerts, and that no one foresaw either the scale or the likelihood of what ultimately occurred,” he added.