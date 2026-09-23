Brussels – “The underwater world is changing rapidly,” and for this reason, “ocean observation provides us with eyes and ears beneath the waves.” This was stated today (23 September) by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the launch of the OceanEye International Alliance in support of the Global Ocean Observing System. This initiative was promoted by the President together with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, during a high-level event held today (23 September) in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The alliance has brought together heads of state, ministers, and other stakeholders, all united by a desire to “strengthen support for global ocean observation.” To date, 31 countries have joined. As initial funding, the EU has increased its contribution by €92 million, while Canada, as co-chair of the OceanEye International Alliance, has pledged 82 million Canadian dollars over five years. In total, the commitment amounts to €211 million, comprising “financial contributions, in-kind support, and the provision of resources such as research vessels, sensors, drones, and data-processing infrastructure.”

According to Carney, “every insight shared multiplies the impact,” and “this is precisely what builds the Alliance: a broader picture that none of us could grasp on our own and that none of us can afford to lose,” he concluded.