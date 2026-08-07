Brussels – “

As a response to the recent series of Russian airstrikes, the EU today adopted new sanctions listings targeting five individuals involved in Russia’s military-industrial complex.” This was stated today (7 August) by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on her social media channels. The Council of the European Union pointed out that “the measure comes in response to Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the intensification of targeted attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure” over the past week.

The individuals listed hold senior positions in Russian companies operating in the defence and military technology sectors, including “through the development, production or supply of military technology and equipment used by the Russian armed forces.” These include the general director of JSC Serpukhov Plant Metallist (a company involved in the production of precision electromechanical components, including systems used in the Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile), Ramil Nailevich Badgutdinov, and the Director General of JSC Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant (a company involved in the production of ballistic missiles, including the RS-28 ‘Sarmat’ missile system), Aleksandr Yurevich Dyukarev. The other three are executives of Russian companies involved in the production of military communications systems and the development of software for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and military space technologies. With effect from today, the assets of the five individuals will be frozen, and it will be prohibited to provide them (directly or indirectly) with funds or economic resources. They will also be subject to a ban on entry into and transit through the EU.

According to Kallas, every new attack on Ukraine gives Europe yet another reason “to step up the pressure on Russia” and, given that Moscow has its army “stuck on the battlefield,” it is “further intensifying its campaign of terror against civilians.” For this reason, the EU “must continue to exert pressure on Russia until Moscow brings the war to an end,” she concluded.