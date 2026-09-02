Brussels – The European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) today gave its approval to the appointment of Carlo Comporti as Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The nomination, put forward by the Council of the European Union, was approved with 43 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions, following the candidate’s public hearing. Thomas Gstädtner was also given the green light as the new Executive Director of the European Banking Authority (EBA), with 46 votes in favour and three abstentions.

Both appointments must now be confirmed by the European Parliament in plenary session, during the September session (from 14 to 17 in Strasbourg). Once the plenary has given the go-ahead, Comporti’s appointment will have to be formally adopted by the Council of the European Union.

“We are confident that the skills he has already amply demonstrated as a Consob commissioner can only strengthen the European Securities and Markets Authority,” commented the MEP from the Democratic Party, Irene Tinagli, describing Comporti as “the right person” to make ESMA “stronger, more open, transparent and inclusive.”

Pasquale Tridico, head of the Five Star Movement delegation to the European Parliament, also supports his appointment: “Digitalisation is profoundly transforming the European financial system, creating new opportunities while posing new challenges for regulators. If not properly managed, these developments can pose significant risks to investors, market integrity, and overall financial stability. We are confident that Comporti’s experience and vision will make a decisive contribution to strengthening ESMA’s role and to guiding the European Union through this new phase of digital transformation in the financial markets,” concludes the MEP.

Comporti had passed the stage of the twenty-seven ambassadors from the Member States of the European Union, who voted for his presidency on 22 July during the COREPER meeting. The vote was held by secret ballot, and Comporti secured 17 votes to 10.