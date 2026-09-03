Brussels – Industrial producer prices rose by 1.6 per cent in the euro area and by 1.4 per cent in the European Union in July compared with June, according to preliminary figures released by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office. In June 2026, industrial producer prices had fallen by 0.3 per cent in the euro area and by 0.2 per cent in the EU. Compared with July 2025, industrial producer prices in July rose by 5.8 per cent in the euro area and by 5.6 per cent in the EU.

The highest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (+4.3 per cent), Spain and Italy (both +3 per cent) and Cyprus (+2.3 per cent). The largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-3.3 per cent), Finland (-1.6 per cent) and Sweden (-1.1 per cent).

In the euro area, in July 2026, compared with June 2026, industrial producer prices remained stable for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods; rose by 5.6 per cent for energy; and by 0.3 per cent for capital goods. They fell by 0.1 per cent for non-durable consumer goods. Industrial prices, excluding the energy sector, remained stable. In the EU, industrial producer prices rose by 0.1 per cent for intermediate goods, by 4.7 per cent for energy, by 0.3 per cent for capital goods and by 0.2 per cent for durable consumer goods. They fell by 0.2 per cent for non-durable consumer goods. Industrial prices as a whole, excluding the energy sector, rose by 0.1 per cent.