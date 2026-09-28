Brussels – Around one in twenty Europeans consumes daily. According to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, this figure stood at 4.8 per cent of people aged 16 and over in 2025. 19.2 per cent drank alcohol every week, while 21.8 per cent did so monthly. Consequently, the majority of people either consumed alcohol less frequently than every month (20.7 per cent) or had never consumed alcohol or had not done so in 2025 (33.5 per cent).

Eurostat notes that, in 2025, in the EU, daily, weekly and monthly alcohol consumption was more widespread amongst men (56.5 per cent drank at least once a month) than women (35.9 per cent).

The older people get, the more they consume: only 0.8 per cent of people aged between 16 and 24 and 8.9 per cent of those aged over 65 consumed alcohol daily. People at risk of poverty or social exclusion were less likely to consume alcohol than those not at risk. Consequently, the proportion of people who had never consumed alcohol or had not done so in the previous year was significantly higher among those at risk of poverty or social exclusion (47.5 per cent) than amongst those not at risk (29.9 per cent).