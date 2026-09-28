Brussels – In Ethiopia, “as tensions rise again in the north, civilians cannot be made to pay that price once more,” the European Commissioner for Equality, Crisis Preparedness and Management, Hadja Lahbib, warned as fears grow of a further escalation of the conflict in northern Ethiopia. The EU has announced €61 million in humanitarian aid to support the most vulnerable people affected by conflicts, displacement, epidemics and climate-related crises.

With the money, “Europe is standing with those most in need, but aid must be able to reach them,” said Lahbib, calling for “an immediate de-escalation of violence in northern Ethiopia” and stressing “urgent de-escalation of violence in Northern Ethiopia.”

The decision comes as the European Union is “deeply concerned” over the rapid deterioration of the situation in the north of the country. According to Brussels, military activity has been reported in various locations, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s forces have reportedly seized the airports at Mekelle, Axum and Shire in the Tigray region. The EU has also been following with concern the various drone strikes carried out in recent weeks by the Ethiopian National Defence Forces.

Brussels calls for immediate de-escalation, the protection of civilians and unhindered humanitarian access, reiterating that respect for international humanitarian law is “imperative and non-negotiable”. The EU also condemns attacks on humanitarian convoys and any form of denial of access to aid.

The funds will finance food and nutritional assistance, healthcare, water and sanitation, protection, shelter and essential goods, as well as education in emergencies. Particular attention will be paid to displaced people, refugees and the communities hosting them. Of the total of 61 million, 18 million form part of the new package announced by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New York, bringing the EU’s humanitarian aid to Ethiopia in 2026 to 61 million. The allocation remains subject to approval by the budgetary authority.