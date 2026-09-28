Brussels – “These talks show that Russia is not at all interested in peace. Otherwise, it would not treat its negotiating partner in this way during negotiations or meetings.” This was the comment made by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at a press conference following the EU Defence Council, in response to a question regarding at the meeting between the German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Saturday (26 September) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It was the first meeting between a German and a Russian minister since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine began, and it yielded no results. “Russia makes derisive comments,” Kallas noted. “What is interesting, or at least important, is that there are many countries outside Europe that say: we need to talk to the Russians and then we’ll reach a result,” she continued. “Now, first and foremost, Russia must demonstrate that it is interested in peace by stopping its attacks on civilians – something it is not doing – and then it must talk to Ukraine, because this is a matter between Ukraine and Russia. Everyone else can facilitate this process, but ultimately it is up to them to reach an agreement,” Kallas emphasised.