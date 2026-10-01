Rome – From 7 to 9 October, Taranto – identified by the Government as a strategic hub for the development of offshore wind power – will host the third edition of Offshore Wind Revolution (OWR), organised by Magellan Circle in collaboration with the Ionian Sea Port System Authority and the Puglia Region, the organisers announced in a press release. Tuesday, 7 October, and the morning of Wednesday, 8 October are reserved for sponsors and industry professionals, including thirteen companies selected through a regional call for proposals, while the main conference, taking place on 8 and 9 October at the Hotel Delfino, is open to the public, with prior registration.

According to the figures cited in the statement, more than 95 offshore wind projects have applied to Terna for grid connection, representing a total capacity of around 64 gigawatts, of which 31 projects – totalling over 23 gigawatts – are located in Puglia. A study by the Aero Association, conducted in collaboration with the Polytechnic Universities of Turin and Bari, Intesa Sanpaolo, ANEV/OWEMES, and Prometeia, estimates that every euro invested in floating wind power generates an additional 2.9 euros for the rest of the national economy.

The Regional Councillor for Economic Development and Employment, Eugenio Di Sciascio, explained that “Offshore wind power can become a real driver of industrial policy for Puglia, capable of transforming the energy transition into growth, innovation and employment.” The Councillor pointed out that the Region has included this issue in the Agenda for Taranto, calling on the Government to promote the role of the Ionian capital as a national hub for floating offshore wind power, and cited as a concrete example the Interreg Italy-Greece BLUE-TECH project, which focuses on modernising port logistics through sensors and IoT systems.

The President of the Ionian Sea Port System Authority, Giovanni Gugliotti, said: “We are honoured to have brought the third edition of Offshore Wind Revolution to Taranto – thanks in part to the fruitful inter-institutional collaboration with the Puglia Region – an event of international significance that confirms the strategic role our port can play in the country’s energy transition.”

The president of Magellan Circle, Alexio Picco, highlighted the new three-day format: “This year we have extended the event from two to three days, with a day and a half set aside for sponsors and Apulian businesses, precisely to allow the local supply chain to engage with the major players in the sector. Italy has been at a standstill for too long and risks missing the boat; what this sector needs now is a turning point.”

International guests at the 2026 edition include delegations from France and the Netherlands: the Occitanie Region, cited as a case study for the development of offshore wind power in the Mediterranean, and the Dutch Embassy, invited to share the experience of one of Europe’s most advanced countries in this field.