Brussels – The Praesidium of Cogeca, which met on 1 October, confirmed Lennart Nilsson, a farmer specialised in arable crops from the Swedish organisation LRF, as president of the organisation for the entire year of 2027. Cogeca represents over 22,000 agricultural co-operatives across the European Union.

Nilsson will continue to be supported by the six vice-presidents currently in office: Agnieszka Maliszewska, Leonardo Pofferi, Florentin Bercu, Mickael Marcerou, Christian Høegh-Andersen, and Idalino Leão.

According to Cogeca, this decision to maintain continuity comes at a crucial time for European agriculture. The aim is to consolidate the achievements made so far and prepare cooperatives for future challenges.

Pofferi told Eunews that, “at this crucial stage in the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, ensuring continuity in the work of the Cogeca Board is a fundamental prerequisite for continuing efforts to strengthen the role of agri-food cooperatives as the primary vehicle for enhancing the value of agricultural production.”

According to the Confcooperative executive, “the confirmation of an Italian representative in the organisation’s leadership further underscores the central role of our cooperative movement within the European context.”