Brussels – At its plenary session today (15 September), the European Parliament confirmed the appointment of Carlo Comporti as the new Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The Italian candidate, a former member of the ESMA board, was backed by 527 votes, whilst 52 voted against and 86 abstained (in a secret ballot).

Comporti’s appointment, which the Council of the EU must formally adopt, has passed all the previous stages: on 22 July the twenty-seven ambassadors of the EU Member States had nominated him as a candidate for the presidency of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), with 17 votes in favour and 10 against (in a secret ballot), and on 2 September, the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) had given Comporti the green light with a majority of 43 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions.