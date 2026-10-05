Brussels – Industrial producer prices are rising. According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, industrial producer prices rose by 1.9 per cent in August 2026 from the previous month in both the eurozone and the European Union. In July 2026, prices had risen by 1.6 per cent in the euro area and by 1.4 per cent in the EU. Over the course of a year, between August 2025 and August 2026, the increase stood at 8.2 per cent in the eurozone and 8 per cent in the EU.

Looking solely at the euro area, in August 2026, compared with the previous month, prices rose for intermediate goods (0.4 per cent), energy (5.6 per cent) and capital goods – which are not intended for direct sale or for processing into finished products (unlike raw materials), but constitute the company’s production tools – (0.2 per cent), durable consumer goods (0.4 per cent) – economic goods whose usefulness is not exhausted after a single use, but which can be used repeatedly – and non-durable goods (0.1 per cent). Similarly, in the European Union, prices rose 0.4 per cent for intermediate goods, 5.5 per cent for energy, 0.2 per cent for capital goods, 0.3 per cent for durable consumer goods, and 0.2 per cent for non-durable consumer goods. All Member States recorded a rise in prices, with the highest monthly increases in Bulgaria and Estonia (both +3.3 per cent), Italy (+3.1 per cent) and Denmark (+3.0 per cent).