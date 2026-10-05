Brussels – The European Union’s support for Moldova’s reform process remains unwavering. The European Commission today (5 October) has disbursed €157 million to the government in Chișinău as part of the Moldova Growth Plan, a major package of financial support and reforms promoted by the EU for the period 2025–2027, with a total value of €1.8 billion. Today’s tranche, the third, was disbursed during the tenth EU-Moldova Association Council.

Prior to the allocation of funds, the European Commission assessed whether the country had implemented the 18 reforms linked to the Plan. These cover seven areas: private sector development, economic resilience, economic governance, social cohesion, labour markets, energy, the green transition, and good governance. To date, the Berlaymont has disbursed €661 million under the Plan, with the aim of promoting economic growth and job creation in the country, accelerating reforms and improving access to the EU single market, thereby bringing Moldova closer to the Union.

Between 2021 and 2025, the EU has allocated over €1.2 billion in grants to Moldova. These funds have been used to provide direct budgetary support for energy security and the transition to clean energy, to assist 1.2 million households in coping with rising electricity bills, and to support reforms in the justice sector.