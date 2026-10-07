Brussels – Change at the top of the Registry of the Court of Justice of the European Union: today, at the institution’s headquarters, the formal ceremony is being held for the swearing-in and the assumption of office of Vittorio Di Bucci. The Court announced that the Italian judge succeeds Alfredo Calot Escobar, who had held the post since 6 October 2010 and has resigned.

The Judges and the Advocates

General elected Di Bucci on 8 September 2026. His term of office is six years, running from 8 October 2026 to 7 October 2032.

Born in Asti in 1963, he graduated in law from the University of Turin in 1986 and, two years later, obtained a postgraduate diploma in Community law from the University of Nancy II in France. His career in Luxembourg began in 1987 as a lawyer-linguist in the Court’s Italian translation unit. The following year, he joined the chamber of Judge G. Federico Mancini as a legal secretary, a role he held until 1991 and then again between 1994 and 2000.

Meanwhile, he joined the European Commission, where he worked for the Legal Service: from 1991 to 1994 in the “Transport, Environment and Consumers” team, and then, from 2000, in the team dealing with state aid and anti-dumping. Between 2007 and 2010, he was a member and then legal adviser to the “Competition” team. In 2010, he became principal legal adviser for state aid and anti-dumping, a role he held until 2014, when he moved to the “Commercial Law” team, where he remained until 2023.

On 5 June 2023, he was elected Registrar of the General Court of the European Union, a post he held until 7 October 2026. The author of several publications on EU law, he has focused in particular on proceedings before the EU Courts, State Aid and EU

banking law.