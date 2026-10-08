Brussels – The Council of the European Union decided today (8 October) to extend the individual restrictive measures against those responsible for Russia’s destabilising actions abroad by one year, until 9 October 2027, in light of Russia’s continued and intensified hybrid activities, including Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) against the EU and its member states and partners.

In total, the restrictive measures relating to Russia’s destabilising activities currently apply to 80 individuals and 20 entities. Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to them. Individuals also face a travel ban that prohibits them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

The framework for restrictive measures in response to Russia’s destabilising actions was set up on 8 October 2024 to target those engaged in actions and policies by the government of the Russian Federation that undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, as well as their security, stability, independence and integrity. The sanctions regime also targets those responsible for Russia’s hybrid activities against third countries and international organisations.