Brussels – No more demonstrations in Liège. There has been no response to the demands of the young people and adults taking part in the demonstrations. However, there was a swift response to the local police’s proposal: as of this morning and for at least nine days, any gathering of more than three people on the streets of the Belgian city is banned.

The measure is set out in an ordinance unveiled at a press conference this morning by the city’s Socialist mayor, Willy Demeyer. Adopted by executive order, it will only be debated by the City Council after its expiration at 11:00 p.m. on October 16.

The Minister for the Interior, the Liberal Bernard Quintin, was in Liège this morning and attended a police briefing, accompanied by the city’s mayor, Willy Demeyer. According to the minister, the “situation is unacceptable. People have the right to disagree, but under no circumstances do they have the right to destroy everything and attack people,” he stressed.

“Order and calm will be restored,” he added. “All necessary resources will be mobilised, in particular the federal police and local police forces.” According to the minister, who has evidently decided to add fuel to the fire, “the responsibility lies with parents, schools, but also with the Antifa movement. School remains compulsory during the week. Some adults manage to manipulate children.”

The students’ response has been a gathering of around a hundred people outside the University; for now, the police have not intervened.

According to the latest figures, since 1 October the police have carried out 158 administrative arrests and 36 judicial arrests. Of the total of 194 arrests, as many as 114 involved minors. Forty-three police officers were injured. To date, according to the daily Le Soir, four adult suspects and two juvenile suspects have been referred to the Liège Public Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the incidents of violence that took place on the sidelines of the student demonstrations.