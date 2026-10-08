Brussels – European consumers’ trust in the Ecolabel UE, the EU’s official eco-label, is growing, as is their willingness to buy products certified as more sustainable. This is what emerges from the latest Eurobarometer survey, published to mark World Ecolabel Day, highlighting an increase in both awareness of the label and its use in purchasing habits.

The survey was carried out between 31 August and 6 September 2026 across the 27 EU Member States, with 25,566 people from various social and demographic groups interviewed. The responses show that 81 per cent of European consumers believe that products bearing the EU Ecolabel have a lower environmental impact than similar products on the market, a figure up from the 75 per cent recorded in 2023. Almost one in two Europeans (46 per cent) now recognise the “flower” logo, eight percentage points more than three years ago.

This greater familiarity with the brand also appears to be reflected in purchasing decisions. 66 per cent of Europeans say they often or sometimes buy products with an eco-label, while 46 per cent say they specifically do the same with EU Ecolabel products, again representing an increase of eight percentage points compared with 2023.

The range of products on offer is also growing. According to the latest statistics published by the European Commission, as of September 2026, there were 121,083 EU Ecolabel products available, covered by 3,665 licences. Since March, over 4,000 certified products have been added and more than 1,000 tourist accommodation establishments have been awarded the label. Small and medium-sized enterprises account for 62 per cent of licence holders.

Consumers, however, are calling for an even wider choice. Fifty per cent would like to see more detergents with the EU Ecolabel on the market, 36 per cent would like to see more textiles, and 35 per cent would like to see more cosmetics. Furthermore, 72 per cent of those surveyed would like to see the label extended to other product categories.

This demand also presents an opportunity for businesses and retailers, who are called upon to capitalise on the growing focus on sustainability. The Ecolabel can also play a role in public procurement: the proposed EU procurement law recently presented by the Commission encourages the use of environmental labels, in particular the EU Ecolabel, to make it easier to identify products that meet credible environmental requirements.

Meanwhile, on the subject of consumer information, guidance has also been issued by the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC). In an opinion adopted at the September plenary session on the update to energy labelling rules, the Committee calls for product information not to end at the point of purchase, but to accompany the product throughout its entire life cycle, from repair and maintenance right through to resale.

The Committee also calls for energy labels to be immediately visible in search results and online comparison tools, via QR codes and other digital tools, without, however, creating new barriers for vulnerable people or those with disabilities. The aim is to make environmental information more transparent and accessible, transforming it into a useful tool not only for choosing what to buy, but also for using, repairing, and reselling products.