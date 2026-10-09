Brussels – It’s official: the Council of the European Union today (9 October) formally appointed Carlo Comporti as Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). His term of office will begin on 1 November 2026, lasting for five years, and may be extended once. Comporti is currently a commissioner at the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB) and a member of both the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of ESMA.

To appoint a new chair, ESMA’s board of supervisors provided the Council with a shortlist of two candidates. Following interviews with both candidates, EU ambassadors reached a preliminary agreement to appoint Comporti in July 2026, and the European Parliament gave its approval on 15 September.

ESMA was established to strengthen investor protection and promote stable financial markets. Its strategic priorities include: promoting market efficiency and financial stability, strengthening the supervision of EU financial markets, and improving investor protection. ESMA carries out its mission through active cooperation with the European Banking Authority, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, the European Systemic Risk Board and the national competent authorities responsible for securities markets.