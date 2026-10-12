Brussels – At the end of August, 4.43 million people who fled Ukraine as a result of Russia’s war of aggression were granted temporary protection in the EU, according to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office. Temporary protection is an exceptional procedure offering immediate protection to displaced persons who are unable to return to their home countries due to war, violence, or human rights violations. The Agency points out that 3,290 more people were registered in August compared with July, representing an increase of 0.1 per cent.

The Member States with the highest number of beneficiaries include Germany (1,294,555 people; 29.2 per cent of the EU total), Poland (939,395 people; 21.2 per cent) and the Czech Republic (398,360 people; 9 per cent). Compared with the end of July, the number rose in 24 of the 27 EU Member States. The three largest absolute increases were observed in Germany (+4,330 people; +0.3 per cent), in Romania (+3,440 people; +1.6 per cent), and in the Czech Republic (+3,135 people; +0.8 per cent). Conversely, decreases were recorded in Poland (-13,665 people; -1.4 per cent), Finland (-6,260 people; -8.6 per cent) and France (-2,125 people; -4.3 per cent).

The highest rates of beneficiaries per thousand people were recorded in the Czech Republic (36.5), Slovakia (27.7), and Cyprus (27), while the EU average stood at 9.8. At the end of August 2026, Ukrainian nationals accounted for over 98.5 per cent of beneficiaries of temporary protection in the EU. Of these, 43.6 per cent were women, 27.3 per cent were men and 29.1 per cent were minors. In Italy, there was an increase, from 53,975 beneficiaries at the end of July to 56,535 at the end of August. Here, the rate of beneficiaries per thousand people was 0.96.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on 4 March 2022 by unanimous decision of the Member States, having recognised the existence of a massive influx of displaced persons from Ukraine as a result of Russia’s war of aggression. It was renewed for the first time in October 2022 until March 2024, and then again at the end of September 2023, to 4 March, 2025. In June 2024, there was a further proposal to extend it until 4 March 2026. On 13 June 2025, the European Council decided to extend the deadline further, from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.​