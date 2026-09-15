Brussels – Some countries still regard the European Union as a haven. And now there are three more, at least according to their leaders’ intentions. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have joined forces to seek independence from London and, once achieved, to claim the right to rejoin the European Union. A project which, if realised, would completely redraw the political map of the British Isles.

On 13 September in Cardiff, the leaders of the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru and Sinn Féin signed a joint memorandum asserting the right to self-determination. “The era of Westminster is drawing to a close,” declared John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, Rhun ap Iorwerth, First Minister of Wales, and Michelle O’Neill, First Minister of Northern Ireland. The summit was also attended by Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin.

The document calls on the British Government to “prepare for and facilitate constitutional change” in the three jurisdictions, because “Westminster has no right to block democracy” or to prevent citizens from deciding their own future. The common aim is therefore to hold referendums that will allow the people of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to choose their own constitutional destiny.

This convergence comes at an unprecedented moment because, for the first time, the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are led by parties in favour of independence or reunification with Ireland. The path forward, however, is not the same for everyone. Scotland is calling for a new referendum following the 2014 vote, when 55.3 per cent of voters chose to remain in the United Kingdom. Wales, on the other hand, is talking about a “constitutional path” towards independence, but without setting a deadline. Finally, for Northern Ireland, the issue is that of reunification with the Republic of Ireland.

A European perspective also unites the three movements. In the memorandum, the leaders argue that “the future of our nations lies in the European Union” and accuse Brexit of having damaged their respective economies. In short, the split from Brussels has ultimately strengthened the desire in some of the nations of the United Kingdom to take a different path from the choice made by Westminster in 2016.

From London, however, comes a resounding opposition. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated his “strong support for the Union” and rejected the proposals put forward by nationalist leaders, arguing that the government should focus on economic security rather than opening new constitutional debates.

Above all, the Scottish issue remains on the table. Westminster continues to oppose a second independence referendum, whilst in Northern Ireland the Good Friday Agreement provides for the possibility of a consultation on reunification when there is sufficient evidence that a majority supports it.

At the very same time, it was precisely on the subject of Ireland that Donald Trump spoke out. During his visit to Dublin, the US President said he would like to “see the island united”, reigniting a debate that London and Northern Irish unionists consider extremely sensitive. “Sooner or later it will happen,” the tycoon said in the Irish capital, highlighting the benefits which, in his view, would result from the island’s unity. “I think it would be fantastic – how could it be a bad thing?” he asked, passing the baton to the current Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin: “Here is the right man to get the process started,” Trump said.