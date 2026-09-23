As news broke overnight on Sunday and developed throughout the week, the significance became clearer.

This wasn’t the debut of a single breakthrough weapon. It was the rise of a different kind of arsenal.

Ukrainian doctrine began from a position of survival, but years of war have pushed innovation, speed and adaptability to its centre. The ecosystem so often associated only with drones extends much further, drawing civilian technology, manufacturers and expertise into defence production.

That is doctrine in practice: the way a military expects to fight shaping not only the weapons it uses, but how quickly those weapons are developed, modified and produced.

Europe is beginning to confront the same problem.

The war Ukraine is fighting has exposed vulnerabilities that NATO militaries can no longer treat as uniquely Ukrainian.

Recent analysis of NATO readiness has pointed to long procurement cycles, dependence on US air-defence systems and difficulties translating lessons from Ukraine into Western force structures.

Freyja is one attempt to change that. The Ukraine-led programme brings together European governments and defence companies around a modular anti-ballistic missile system designed to complement existing systems such as Patriot. Ukraine would contribute the interceptor and launcher, while European partners provide technologies including radar, guidance and command-and-control.

Freyja remains unproven. But the industrial idea behind it is significant: build around an open architecture, distribute production and reduce dependence on a single supplier.

And that brings the argument back to Patriot.

A Patriot interceptor costs around four million dollars and relies on hundreds of specialist suppliers. The PAC-3 MSE’s seeker, for example, is produced by Boeing in Huntsville, Alabama.

There is a reason weapons like Patriot are expensive and difficult to produce. They were built to perform exceptionally difficult missions where performance cannot simply be traded for quantity. Intercepting a ballistic missile is one of them.

But the wars Western militaries are preparing for increasingly demand two things at once: sophisticated weapons capable of performing the hardest missions, and cheaper weapons that can be produced, modified and replaced in much greater numbers.

This is why mass production alone is not the answer. A cheaper interceptor that cannot defeat the threat it is supposed to intercept does not become useful simply because thousands can be produced.

And doctrine can be adapted. That is what I believe the West’s doctrine should look like as the allies team together:

The reverse is also true. Using a four-million-dollar interceptor against a twenty-thousand-dollar drone makes little sense if a cheaper weapon can reliably perform the same mission.

The question is not whether quantity matters more than quality. It is where each is required.

For a cheap attack drone, quantity can itself become part of its military value. For a ballistic-missile interceptor, performance may be non-negotiable.

Western militaries therefore need both. The weapon’s sophistication has to match the problem it is being asked to solve — and the industrial system behind it has to match the rate at which that weapon will be needed, replaced and adapted.

Different weapons run on different clocks

That creates another problem: not every weapon evolves at the same speed.

A small drone can become obsolete within months as adversaries jam its signals, disrupt navigation or field new defences. The response is rapid adaptation: update the software, change the frequency, swap the sensor and build another version.

Missiles operate on a different clock. Their bodies and engines might remain useful for years while seekers, processors or guidance systems change. Air-defence systems and aircraft can remain in service for decades.

Fast-changing technology needs to be bought quickly and upgraded often. Major platforms need modularity, allowing individual components to be replaced without redesigning the entire system.

A system built to last thirty years does not need to predict every technology that might exist in 2056.

It needs to accommodate it.

From performance to production

That puts the factory at the centre of weapons design.

Can components come from several suppliers? Can production be distributed between factories? Can a processor or seeker be replaced without redesigning the missile? Can output rise rapidly if a war suddenly requires thousands?

Mass production does not remove supply-chain constraints. It can simply move the bottleneck upstream.

The PAC-3 expansion illustrates the challenge. L3Harris says its new agreement will allow it to nearly triple production of propulsion products supporting the interceptor.

Scaling the final weapon means scaling what sits underneath it.

Freyja offers a different industrial model: combine existing technology, diversify suppliers and make components replaceable. Its open architecture is intended to allow different European and Ukrainian technologies to operate within the same system.

Freyja remains unproven. But that industrial model matters because the factory, supply chain and architecture are becoming part of the weapon.

Ukraine’s wider long-range arsenal points towards the same conclusion.

Domestic production gives Kyiv greater control over what it can build, modify and use. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry says domestic manufacturers now meet more than half of the Defence Forces’ requirements for weapons and military equipment.

The arsenal of the future may therefore be less about finding one weapon capable of doing everything and more about fielding different weapons for different jobs, produced on different timelines and built to different standards of cost and sophistication.