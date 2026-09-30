Brussels – Secure and resilient communication channels for crises. An ambition, but above all a necessity, because when “Europe has faced fires, floods and serious security threats,” “firefighters, doctors, law enforcement officers and entire rescue teams” on the front line “have often encountered concrete operational obstacles.” The essence of the European Commission’s proposal to establish a new ‘critical’ Union communication system (EUCCS) lies here, in the explanation given today (30 September) at a press conference by Executive Vice‑President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Henna Virkkunen. The initiative launched by the Berlaymont Building is designed for a wide range of events such as “fires, floods, storms, drone threats to critical infrastructure and/or terrorist attacks.” All of these share the need to ensure that the response from police, firefighters, medical staff and civil protection personnel is “effective and well-coordinated.” It will be able to support “over five million first responders across Europe,” the Commissioner stressed.

At the press conference following the meeting of the College of Commissioners, Virkunnen stated that there remains a problem in Europe concerning communications: “While Member States have robust national emergency networks, these systems often stop at the border. This is a critical operational gap when teams are deployed side by side across countries.” The new centre will tackle these matters, to markedly enhance daily operational cooperation “in combating terrorism and crime, and in saving lives during emergencies.” However, the Commissioner clarified that “while interconnected at the European level, Member States will retain full control over their national networks and over the governance of the new system, which a group of experts from the Member States will ensure.”

What does the EUSCC involve?

As it is necessary to ensure real-time communications “at all times and across all EU borders, even where terrestrial communication systems are not available,” the Berlaymont Building envisages that “all Member States will gradually transition from narrowband radio systems to broadband technology such as 5G.” In practice, this means moving from a slow connection to a modern, fast one that allows transmitting more data at once. In addition to a more powerful network, the Commission intends to deploy more satellites across the Union to provide “additional support in situations where terrestrial systems are down, for example in the event of a blackout.” The key measure, however, is the creation of “a single secure platform” to enable emergency services “to share data, videos, messages and geolocation in real time.” It is necessary to protect the system from cyber and hybrid attacks. For this reason, the European Commission intends to establish two dedicated bodies: a European Union Network Monitoring Centre, which will provide a secure and resilient fibre-optic network, and a European Union Security Monitoring Centre, which will monitor cybersecurity risks, assess threats, and provide support to Member States. Regarding the use of the system for military purposes, however, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner, has clarified that “defence is a competence of the Member States and it is up to them to decide whether to use the system.” However, for the time being, the EU has “set the standard.”

Reducing dependence on foreign technology

The Commission aims to reduce dependence on foreign technologies and strengthen European technological sovereignty. To this end, it has established a three-pronged approach. Firstly, as explained in a press release, the Berlaymont building intends to promote the production of the system’s “critical components” by European companies. Secondly, it aims to make “national investment in critical communications more attractive to Member States.” Finally, it wants to promote innovation “in the field of critical communications and commercial electronic communications” and, to this end, “will support Member States in cooperating with industry and research organisations.” The system “is built for Europe and also by Europe,” Brunner said. “European companies and technologies are building this network, strengthening our autonomy and resilience in Europe, while also establishing a single standard for all 27 Member States,” he explained, arguing that the system is an example of “how sovereignty is put into practice” and of how it creates “a market, jobs and innovation.”

It is now up to the European Parliament and the Council to adopt the regulations relating to the proposal. Currently, the system is scheduled for gradual rollout, with a transition period for Member States beginning in 2030. On this point, Virkunnen emphasised: “The first group of Member States,” 12, according to the Commissioner’s estimates, “will commence operations in 2030, followed gradually by the others, until all Member States are fully connected by 2036.”