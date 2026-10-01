Brussels – The European Union’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering. The European Commission today (1 October) has “identified the arrangements for covering Ukraine’s budgetary and defence needs for 2026,” reaffirming “the steps necessary to ensure their timely disbursement,” an announcement that came in a joint statement with Ukraine. It is now official: in 2027, €45 billion will be swiftly allocated as part of the loan to support Ukraine – known as Ukraine Support Loan, the €90 billion package approved by the European Union to assist Kyiv during the2026–2027 period – subject to the agreed conditions.

The two sides also pledged to begin work “to identify further budgetary and defence requirements,” agreeing that other partners should also “honour their financial commitments and step up their efforts” to support the country under attack from Moscow. Finally, the pledges also include a commitment to “meet monthly to coordinate our joint efforts.” Today’s initiative follows an informal meeting of the “Ukrainian Donors’ Platform” held in Brussels on 29 September, during which the Ukrainian Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko, outlined his country’s financial challenges.

Following the bilateral meeting, which took place on 22 September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, between the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the European Commission welcomed the news. “Following our productive meeting in New York, our teams have made good progress today,” she said. Zelensky also noted that “our dialogue with the European Commission has yielded good results.” Having “agreed on the format, timeline, and steps required to ensure comprehensive coverage,” from now on, “we will coordinate this work and align our actions on a monthly basis, ensuring continuous coordination,” he concluded.