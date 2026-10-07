Brussels – The European Union is steadfast in its support to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities. The European Commission today disbursed 1.24 billion euros as part of the loan to support Ukraine as part of the 90 billion euros package the EU approved to assist Kyiv during the two years 2026 and 2027. Specifically, the allocation relates to the “defence component” of the loan and will cover the supply of drones, their components and missiles manufactured in Ukraine. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, commented on the news, stating that “today’s disbursement will help strengthen Ukraine’s defence industry. And Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. To protect people and infrastructure.”

Known as the Ukraine Support Loan, the loan to support Ukraine provides for an indicative allocation of 60 billion euros for defence and 30 billion for budgetary support over the period 2026–2027. For 2026 alone, 28.3 billion euros is set to be disbursed to support defence industrial capacity. Since 2022, the EU and its Member States have provided a total of 228.7 billion euros in support, including 3.8 billion from frozen Russian assets.