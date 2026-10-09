Brussels – Energy, finance, the circular economy, and transport are the sectors on which to focus in order to boost the EU’s competitiveness, against a geopolitical backdrop characterised by upheaval, conflicts, and trade tensions. This will be discussed at the Connact Autumn Workshop, to be held in Brussels on Tuesday 13 October, at the European Parliament. The event will bring together leading representatives from the institutions and the most prominent Italian companies and trade associations to discuss the challenges to be addressed and the solutions to be adopted.

The event will begin at 9.20 am with opening remarks from Marco Canaparo, Italy’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the EU. This will be followed, for the first panel, by “Energy security on the path to European autonomy”, introductory remarks by EU Commission officials Philippe Lamberts, Principal Adviser to President von der Leyen on the transition of the economy towards climate neutrality, and Antonio Lopez Nicolas, Head of Unit at DG Energy. For the panel “Developing the circular economy: best practices and legislative initiatives”, the session will be introduced by Stefano Soro, Head of Unit at the EU Commission’s DG GROW. Following this, the roundtable “The transport system: balancing sustainability and competitiveness” will be introduced, on behalf of the European Commission, by Gabriele Giudice from Commissioner Fitto’s cabinet and Pierpaolo Settembri, deputy head of Commissioner Tzitzikostas’s cabinet. In the final panel: “The competitiveness of the financial system and progress on the Savings & Investment Union”, the introductory remarks will be delivered by Ugo Bassi, director at DG Fisma, and Lauro Panella from the Albuquerque Cabinet.

Focus on Energy. The crises following the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran have shown that, although renewables are growing rapidly, they are not yet sufficient to guarantee the necessary supplies for businesses and citizens. At the “Energy security on the path to European autonomy” panel, the discussion will focus on the timing and methods for fine-tuning strategies to ensure secure and affordable supplies in the immediate term, while aiming for environmental neutrality and strategic autonomy in the long term. The debate will be attended by MEPs Stefano Bonaccini, Paolo Borchia, and Nicola Procaccini. Joining them will be Michelangelo Nerini from the Permanent Representation of Italy to the EU (RPUE); Fabio Parola, European and International Public Affairs Manager at A2A; Federico Musazzi from Assoclima; Luca Franza, Head of EU Institutional Affairs at Edison; Michele Bologna, Head of European Affairs at Enel; Lucia Odone, Head of European Government Affairs at Eni; Valeria Palmisano, Senior Manager of EU Institutional Relations at SNAM, and Roberto Panico, Head of European Affairs at Terna. The discussion will be moderated by Giulia Torbidoni, editor-in-chief of Eunews.

Focus on the Circular Economy. A key focus will be the comparison of operators’ best practices with European legislative initiatives to support the circular economy, during the panel discussion “Developing the circular economy: best practices and legislative initiatives”. Italy boasts exemplary models, from water cycle management to materials recycling, but suffers from the absence of a genuine European market for raw materials. Initiatives such as the Circular Economy Act and the Industrial Accelerator Act can help disseminate these experiences and create the regulatory and market conditions for industrial growth based on circularity. At the same time, environmental regulations, such as the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive and the Ecodesign Regulation, must be reconciled with the competitiveness needs of strategic industrial sectors. MEPs Pietro Fiocchi, Alessandra Moretti, Valentina Palmisano and Silvia Sardone will discuss this, alongside Marica Cicconi from the RPUE and Salvatore Margiotta representing the Basilicata Region. Joining them will be Giacomo De Angelis, European and International Public Affairs Professional at A2A; Federico Musazzi, Secretary-General of Assoclima; Simona Fontana, Director-General of CONAI; Fabio Marseo, representing Confartigianato Imprese, President of the Riuso Prato Category and Vice-President of Corertex; Emanuele Degortes, Global Head of Access Policy at Menarini and Patient Advocacy & Engagement; Matteo Magnaghi, Head of Sustainable Product Stewardship for the Pirelli Group; and Alessandro Sabbini, Head of Institutional Relations at Versalis. Moderated by Alessandra De Santis, General Coordinator EconomiaCircolare.com.

Focus on Mobility & Logistics. The roundtable discussion “The transport system: balancing sustainability and competitiveness” will examine the transport system as a means of tackling climate change while simultaneously promoting the competitiveness of the European economy. Discussions will cover initiatives for ports and the maritime industry; the aviation package, high-speed rail and single ticketing. The roundtable will also address the AFIR Regulation and the decarbonisation of road transport. Speakers will include MEPs Carlo Fidanza and Matteo Ricci, alongside Raffaele Latrofa, president of the Port System Authority for the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, and Alberto La Bella from RPUE. They will be joined by Francesca Marcacci Balestrazzi, from AISCAT’s legal & international affairs department; Massimiliano Calamea, head of EU & international public affairs at Autostrade per l’Italia; Maria Cristina Scarfia, head of European affairs at Confetra; Andrea Minuto Rizzo, head of European Union and international institutional affairs at Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane; Luca Sciacchitano, Head of Industrial Affairs at Leonardo SpA, and Matteo Magnaghi, Head of Sustainable Product Stewardship at the Pirelli Group. The discussion will be moderated by Lorenzo Robustelli, editor-in-chief of Eunews.

Focus on Finance & Insurance. The final panel: “The competitiveness of the financial system and progress on the Savings & Investment Union”, dedicated to the competitiveness of the European financial system and progress on the Savings & Investment Union, based on the Commission’s recent report on the banking sector. The session will focus on the review of the banking package and pension fund regulations, with contributions from MEPs Giovanni Crosetto, Irene Tinagli, and Pasquale Tridico. Joining them will be Stefano Cappiello, Director-General for Financial System Regulation and Supervision at the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). Other speakers will include: Antonella Massari, Secretary-General and member of the Board of Directors of AIPB; Alessandra Casale, head of Assonime’s Brussels office; Sergio Gatti, Director-General of Federcasse; Virginia Di Marco, EU Affairs Manager at Generali; Marco Boscolo, Head of European Regulatory & Public Affairs at Intesa Sanpaolo; and Stefano Genovese, Head of Institutional & Public Affairs at Unipol. The discussion will be moderated by Enrico Tibuzzi, journalist and former head of the ANSA bureau in Brussels.

The Connact Autumn Workshop is an event organised in collaboration with the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in Italy. Sponsored by: A2A, AISCAT, AIPB, Assoclima, Assonime, Autostrade per l’Italia, CONAI, Confartigianato Imprese, Confetra, Edison, Enel, Eni, Federcasse, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo, Leonardo SpA, Menarini, Pirelli Group, RPUE, SNAM, Terna, Unipol and Versalis. Under the patronage of: the Ministry of Enterprise and “Made in Italy”, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Agence Europe, Canale Energia, Insurzine, Money and Gazzetta Logistica are media partners of the initiative.