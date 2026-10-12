Brussels – The Council of the European Union today (12 October) adopted a decision establishing a European Union support mission in Lebanon (EUSM Lebanon) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). The mission will have an initial mandate of three years.

The Council explained that the mission will contribute to peace and security in Lebanon, support the strengthening of state institutions and promote lasting stability in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. In this context, the mission will work to strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the Internal Security Forces (ISF), as well as to support maritime security governance. “With this new mission – a significant upgrade to our security ties – we continue to support the country’s institutions in restoring full sovereignty and building lasting stability for the Lebanese people,” commented Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The EUSM Lebanon mission will comprise a military and a civilian component, operating under a unified political mandate and carrying out complementary tasks within their respective areas of competence. The military component will provide advice and training to strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces in the areas of border and maritime security, including the surveillance and control of land borders, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, the fight against smuggling, and operational coordination.

The civilian component will support the Internal Security Forces through specialist advice and training, aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and developing sustainable training structures for the ISF, including in areas such as the fight against cybercrime and smuggling. It will also provide support for strengthening port security governance, including at the port of Beirut.

The mission will also facilitate and complement EU assistance provided through the European Peace Facility. It will coordinate closely with the EU institutions, the Member States, the UN and other international partners supporting the Lebanese security sector.