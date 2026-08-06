Brussels – In the end, everything is discussed except immigration. The extraordinary meeting of the Civil Liberties Committee of the European Parliament, convened to discuss the migration crisis in Ceuta, overlooks the migrants in favour of an “everyone against everyone” clash. The Spanish right is pitted against Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist government, which is also under attack from non-Spanish right-wing figures. The Socialists and the Greens are attacking everyone—leaders, ministers and right-wing parties—for failing to show solidarity with Spain, and even among the liberals some are subtly criticising the Meloni government. Holding the stage from the outset, however, is the absence of the two members of the Sánchez government who were invited to attend, Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez (Home Affairs) and Elma Saiz Delgado (Immigration and Inclusion). “It is regrettable that both ministers declined the invitation at a time when the European Parliament is demonstrating its commitment,” criticises the chair of the parliamentary committee, the Spaniard Javier Zarzalejos (PP/EPP). “In the face of a mass breach of the European Union’s borders and with over 100 victims, it would have been appropriate for them to attend,” he insists.

Scheduling issues and the need to manage the migration crisis, which has not yet been fully resolved, were the reasons given by the Spanish ministers for not attending the video conference, given that the European Parliament is closed for the summer recess. The absence of members of the Sánchez government therefore has an impact on the debate, which begins with criticism from the People’s Party, this time the European one. “Not being here is a choice,” was the rebuke from Lena Dupont (EPP) directed at the absent ministers. “If they wanted to make their voices heard, this was the place to do so,” she pressed. Similar criticism came from Fabrice Leggeri of the sovereigntists (PFE). But in the sovereignists’ benches, there are also those, such as the Spaniard Jorge Buxadé (PFE), who attack Rabat: “It is the Moroccan authorities who have orchestrated all this on social media.”