Brussels – Savvas Papasavvas of Cyprus is the new President of the General Court of the EU. He takes up his post with immediate effect. He will therefore preside over the judicial body from today (16 September) until 31 August 2028, replacing Marc van der Woude, who has stepped down early.

Aged 57, Papasavvas has been a member of the General Court of the European Union since 2004, and, on 27 September 2019, he became its Vice-President. Admitted to the Cyprus Bar and a member of the Nicosia Bar since 1993, Papasavvas continued his career as a lawyer in Cyprus until he moved to Luxembourg.