Brussels – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the annual European policy address by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 16 September, President Roberta Metsola announced.

“The Prime Minister’s important visit will be an opportunity to deepen EU-Canada ties and strengthen our bond,” Metsola wrote on X.

The head of the European Union’s executive, as is customary, sets out the priorities and objectives for the coming working year.

Canada is currently embroiled in an ongoing trade dispute with the United States. In response to Trump’s protectionism, Carney has championed closer ties with Europe and other countries that support free trade and respect for international institutions and rules.

The EU and Canada are scheduled to hold a summit in Ottawa at the end of October.