Brussels – European Council President António Costa will continue his round of visits to EU member states, meeting heads of state and government to discuss the Union’s agenda, with particular focus on the next multiannual budget, as part of the so‑called Tour des Capitales, the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

Following the first week, which took him to Bratislava, Tallinn, Vilnius, Riga and Prague, the second week will include stops in Luxembourg, Zagreb, Budapest, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Nicosia and Ljubljana, between 2 and 4 September.

This second week of the tour will conclude on Saturday, 5 September, in Cernobbio, where Costa will deliver a speech entitled “Europe in the World” as part of the 52nd edition of the Ambrosetti Forum, an annual gathering of political, academic, government and business leaders held since 1975.