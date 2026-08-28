Brussels – In 2025, 6.9 million commercial flights were recorded in the EU, representing a 3.8 per cent increase compared with 2024 (6.7 million), according to data released by Eurostat today (28 August). According to the European Statistical Institute, the number of cargo flights has “risen continuously since 2021” and, by 2025, had “returned to a level similar to the pre-pandemic.” In 2019, before the lockdown and travel restrictions, there were around seven million commercial flights.

The summer months – June (648,707 total flights), July (690,855 flights), and August (693,046 flights) – recorded the highest number of non-scheduled flights (up 11.2 per cent, 12.3 per cent, and 11.4% per cent, respectively).

In terms of airports, the highest number of commercial flights in 2025 was recorded at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, with 488,000 departures and arrivals. Next came Paris-Charles de Gaulle (476,000) in France and Frankfurt am Main (457,000) in Germany. Rome Fiumicino Airport in Italy came seventh (347,000).