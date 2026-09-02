Brussels – The bell will ring once more at the school in the village of Lukashi, in the Kyiv Oblast, which will welcome 119 pupils back this year. The lyceum had been damaged by a Russian attack in March 2022 and had remained closed ever since. The reopening was made possible by funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB), as part of the Ukraine Recovery Programme programme, which supports the reconstruction of Ukraine’s essential social infrastructure. The building has been completely renovated and transformed into a modern, accessible facility.

However, rebuilding a school takes on a significance that goes beyond simply restoring a war-damaged building. Ensuring that children and young people can return to the classroom means restoring a sense of normality and investing in the education of the generations who will shape the country’s future.

“Every Ukrainian child deserves a safe place to learn and the chance to build a brighter future with hope and confidence, despite the challenges of war.” Karl Nehammer, Vice-President of the EIB

The reconstruction cost a total of 1.07 million euros: 690,000 euros were provided by the EIB, whilst the local budget funded the rest. The EIB has been active in Ukraine since 2007, but stepped up its financial support following the large-scale Russian invasion in 2022. Since then, the bank has provided 4.5 billion euros in funding to support the country’s resilience and modernisation.

The EIB has mobilised 740 million euros up to August 2026 for reconstruction programmes alone – including the Lukashi project. The funds are being used to restore essential services in Ukrainian communities, ranging from schools and hospitals to housing, heating and water supply systems. The programmes are also supported by 15 million euros in EU grants, whilst Ukrainian authorities coordinate projects’ implementation, with technical support from UNDP to ensure transparency and independent monitoring.

The project is part of the three joint EU and EIB initiatives for the reconstruction of Ukraine, carried out in collaboration with the country’s authorities and ministries. In the Kyiv region alone, these financing programs supported 72 projects. Recently completed projects include the refurbishment of the primary school in Hostomel, the secondary school in Hatne and the restoration of the water supply system in Bucha, one of the towns hardest hit by the war.

“Rebuilding educational facilities is a key investment in our country’s future and in restoring sustainable, stable life in communities,” said the Ukrainian Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk. “Together with our European partners, we are systematically restoring and developing modern infrastructure so that every student can learn in a safe and comfortable environment,” he added.