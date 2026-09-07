Brussels – Total market output in the European Union fell by 0.1 per cent in June 2026 compared with May, while in the euro area the decline was 0.2 per cent, according to Eurostat data, the EU’s statistical office, which measures the overall trend in production across the main sectors of the market economy.

The European figure was primarily affected by construction and services, which recorded a decline of 1 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, compared with the previous month. Retail trade bucked the trend, growing by 0.3 per cent, whilst industrial production remained stable.

The Total Market Production Index (TMPI) combines four short-term indicators and provides a snapshot of overall economic activity: industrial production, construction, services, and trade volume. The figure therefore allows us to look beyond trends in the industrial sector alone, encompassing a broader section of the European economy.

On an annual basis, however, the picture remains positive. Compared with June 2025, total market output rose by 1 per cent in the EU and by 0.7 per cent in the euro area.

The June figures therefore show a slowdown in economic activity compared with the previous month, following a continued year-on-year increase. Weakness in construction and services offset the slight increase in trade, whilst industry remained unchanged.