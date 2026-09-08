Brussels – The Report case arrives in Brussels, with journalist Giulia Innocenzi invited to the European Parliament by the MEP from the Democratic Party and Head of Communications at the PD’s national secretariat, Sandro Ruotolo, on the occasion of the event “Pressure on public media: a litmus test for European democracies“. “Report is currently the only genuine investigative journalism programme across the entire television landscape, not just on Rai. And that is why we have decided to defend it tooth and nail,” said Innocenzi on the sidelines of the meeting.

Organised by Ruotolo in collaboration with Renew MEP Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the initiative focused the discussion on the implementation of the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), which came into full effect in August 2025, and the Italian case. “Together with our colleagues at Report, we said that we would have given up our jobs and our economic security if Rai had gone ahead with imposing two presenters,” following Sigfrido Ranucci’s removal as presenter of the programme. “A decision imposed from above, taken behind our backs.” According to the journalist, the mobilisation of correspondents and editors made it possible to reach an agreement and safeguard the programme’s autonomy. For Ruotolo, however, the issue goes far beyond Report. “Investigative journalism cannot be anyone’s friend or enemy, but it must take on those in power,” he emphasised. The MEP spoke of “a heavy-handed intervention” by politicians and noted that he is awaiting a response from the European Commission regarding the situation in Italy.

And it is from Brussels that a reminder has come regarding the instruments provided for under the EMFA. The Commission’s Executive Vice-President, Henna Virkkunen, has announced stated that “discussions are currently taking place between the Commission and all Member States, including Italy,” to verify the correct application of the regulation. She pointed out that the EMFA is directly applicable: in the event of infringements, those affected may bring the matter before national courts, and the Commission may also “exercise its powers to initiate infringement proceedings.”

However, the regulation does not impose a single model for the governance or funding of public service broadcasting: Member States retain a degree of discretion in the organisation of their public service media. And it is precisely within this framework that the Italian debate is now taking place.