Brussels – Another step forward for Hungary: following the release of Next Generation EU funds, Brussels is proposing to reopen the programmes under Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe. In practical terms, the European Commission today (23 September) proposed to the Council to lift the safeguard measures adopted in 2022 against Budapest under the Conditionality Regulation, because the country has remedied breaches of the rule of law affecting the EU budget.

“Hungary has taken important steps to strengthen the rule of law and protect the Union’s financial interests. Today, we are proposing to unlock €4.2 billion and reopen the doors of Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe to Hungarian students and researchers​,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. “I am glad that they will once again fully benefit from the opportunities our Union creates. This shows that reforms deliver results,” she added.

This is not a reopening for all Hungarian universities, but only for 21 institutions, said Balazs Ujvari, the European Commission’s spokesperson for the Budget, during the daily press briefing. “If I recall correctly, the measures concern 21 Hungarian universities — that is, a specific segment of the higher‑education sector in this Member State. The others have not been affected by these measures,” he specified.

As for the timeline, the file now moves to the Council, which will have one month to decide. If adopted by the Council, the proposal would reinstate 4.2 billion euros in suspended expenditure commitments under the Cohesion Policy. It would once again ensure access to Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe for students and researchers from universities run by Hungarian public-interest foundations.

The Commission assessed the corrective measures notified by Hungary on 9 September 2026 and their implementation, concluding that “Hungary has addressed the previously identified weaknesses and shortcomings in areas such as public procurement, the anti-corruption framework, risks of conflicts of interest, and the effectiveness of prosecutorial action.” Furthermore, Hungary’s accession to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office works in Budapest’s favour, as do the new rules on beneficial ownership and public procurement. For Brussels, all this “further strengthens its fight against corruption and the prevention of conflicts of interest.”