Brussels – An over 5 per cent increase in the number of nights spent by tourists in short-term accommodation in the European Union booked via Airbnb, Booking or Expedia: between April and June 2026, they totalled 258.8 million, representing a 5.3 per cent increase (+13.1 million) from the same quarter of 2025, and 23.9 per cent (+50 million) compared with the same quarter of 2024, according to data releaesed by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.

The most popular regions for short-term accommodation booked via online platforms in the first quarter of 2026 were the Canary Islands in Spain and the Rhône-Alpes region in France (8.8 million nights each) and Andalusia in Spain (8.3 million nights). Of the 10 most popular regions in the first quarter of the year, 5 were in Spain, 3 in France and 2 in Italy (Lazio and Lombardy).