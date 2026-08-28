Brussels – Harald V, King of Norway since 1991, has died at the age of 89. The announcement came this morning from the Norwegian Royal House: the King passed away at 6.35 am at Oslo University Hospital, where he had been hospitalised since 17 August with a blood disorder, haemolytic anaemia. His condition had deteriorated in recent days due to a bacterial infection in his blood. “It is with deep grief that we announce that His Majesty King Harald has passed away,” the Royal Palace has announced, adding that the King died peacefully. As early as Thursday, the Royal Household had described his condition as “very serious.” In the hours leading up to the announcement, his closest family members had gathered at the hospital, whilst many members of the public had begun laying flowers outside the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Harald V was born on 21 February 1937 at Skaugum, the official residence of the Crown Princes of Norway, in Asker, a small town south of Oslo, and was the first Norwegian monarch since 1380 to be born in Norway. The son of King Olav V and Princess Märtha of Sweden, he spent part of his childhood in exile during the German occupation of Norway, living between Sweden and the United States. He studied at the University of Oslo, the Norwegian Military Academy, and Balliol College, Oxford. A keen sportsman, particularly a keen sailor, he represented Norway at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Mexico City, and Munich. In 1968, he married Sonja Haraldsen, a commoner, after more than ten years of engagement. The couple have two children, Marta Luisa and Haakon.

After a 35-year reign, the crown now passes to Haakon, 53, who becomes King of Norway. His wife, Mette-Marit, takes the title of Queen. The new monarch will formally announce his father’s death during an extraordinary cabinet meeting. The flags at the Royal Palace have been lowered to half-mast, and the bells of Norwegian churches will ring at midday. “An entire nation is in mourning,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, recalling the sovereign’s decades of service. The Speaker of Parliament, Masud Gharahkhani, spoke of a “beloved and inclusive” king, emphasising his unifying role.

The succession comes at a delicate time for the royal family. The future Queen Mette-Marit has recently been embroiled in controversy over her links with Jeffrey Epstein. At the same time, her son (from her previous relationship), Marius Borg Høiby, has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for two counts of rape and other charges; he has appealed against this sentence. These events have contributed to a decline in support for the Norwegian monarchy.

Despite various health problems in recent years, Harald V had always ruled out the possibility of abdicating, explaining that he had taken a lifelong oath before Parliament. He is remembered as a modern monarch who was close to the people and committed to keeping the country united even in the most difficult times.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her sympathy, posting her condolences on X. “My thoughts are with Queen Sonja, the Crown Prince, the Royal Family and the people of Norway,” following the passing of His Majesty King Harald V. “He was a true European and a lifelong servant of his people,” von der Leyen said, concluding her message with the motto of the Norwegian monarchy: “Alt for Norge,” “Everything for Norway.” “His words will resonate,” she added. As well as being a staunch European, he was also “a long-time friend of NATO,” the Secretary-General of the transatlantic Alliance, Mark Rutte said on X. “His own military background made him a champion of the Norwegian armed forces and a long-time friend of NATO. My deepest condolences to the royal family and to our NATO ally, Norway,” concluded the former Dutch Prime Minister.