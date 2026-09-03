Brussels – “The autocratic nature of Russia’s political regime does not, in itself, constitute sufficiently solid evidence capable

of proving that the President of Russia exerts control over a company,” the Court of Justice of the EU said in a judgment. For this reason, when it comes to sanctions, the existence of state control over a company must be supported by “objective and sufficiently solid evidence.”

The ruling by the judges in Luxembourg serves as a call to Member States and their leaders not to impose sanctions lightly, but only after carrying out all necessary checks.