Brussels – There were 48,370 suicides in the European Union in 2023. This figure, which accounts for one per cent of all deaths in the EU, corresponds to a standardised mortality rate of 10.4 deaths per 100,000 people, a slight decrease from the 10.6 deaths per 100,000 people recorded in 2022 and the 12.2 recorded in 2013, according to new data from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, published today (9 September).

Lithuania is the Member State with the highest suicide rate, at 18.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia and Hungary. The lowest rate, by contrast, is found in Cyprus, with 3.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Greece (4.3) and Malta (5.5). Italy is below the EU average, with 3,746 deaths by suicide, corresponding to a rate of 5.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The crude suicide mortality rate was higher among men (16.9 per 100,000 men) than among women (5.0). Men account for 76.4 per cent of all suicide deaths in the EU, with this proportion ranging from 70.2 per cent in the Netherlands to 90.3 per cent in Malta.

The crude mortality rate rises with age: it ranges from 0.2 deaths per 100,000 people among those under 15 to 17.3 among people aged 65 and over. Men have higher rates across all age groups, except for children under 15, where rates are similar. For men, the highest rate is recorded in the 45–64 age group, with 21.8 deaths per 100,000 people. For women, however, the highest rate is recorded among people aged 65 and over.