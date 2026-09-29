Brussels – In 2024, the European Union generated approximately 129 kilograms (kg) of food waste per capita. In total, the EU produced 57.9 million tonnes of food waste, comprising both edible and non-edible parts, marking a slight increase of 0.7 per cent from 2023 (57.5 million tonnes), according to data released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office.

Household waste accounted for over half of total food waste (53 per cent), amounting to 69 kg per capita, while restaurant and catering services generated a further 12 per cent (15 kg per inhabitant). The remaining 35 per cent was produced in earlier stages of the food supply chain: 19 per cent was generated by the manufacture of food products and beverages (25 kg per inhabitant), and 8 per cent each by primary production and retail and other distribution of food (10 kg per inhabitant each).