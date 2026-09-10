Brussels – August 2026 was the hottest month ever recorded globally, tied with July 2023. According to Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) data, the average air temperature over land and ocean surfaces reached 16.96°C, 0.85°C above the 1991–2020 average and 1.65°C above the pre-industrial level (1850–1900). This is the first time since November 2025 that the monthly global average temperature has exceeded the 1.5°C threshold relative to pre-industrial levels. August 2026 thus surpasses the previous August records set in 2023 and 2024 and, together with July 2023, becomes the hottest month ever recorded in the dataset compiled by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.
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Press Register of the Court of Turin n° 27