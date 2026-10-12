Brussels – There is one overriding priority: to counter the network of mercenary soldiers controlled by the Kremlin. For this reason, “we have taken down dozens of websites and hundreds of adverts” linked to a network recruiting mercenaries (without their knowledge) in Africa. The announcement was made today (12 October) by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at a press conference on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting held today in Luxembourg.

The issue was discussed during a working breakfast focusing on the manipulation of information and foreign interference. The reason? According to the Council of the EU, “it is necessary to expose disinformation, and it is essential to block the mechanisms that fuel it”; for this reason, the EU is taking concrete measures. Consequently, Kallas announced that “we have extended our training programmes to combat disinformation to 65 countries.”

Thanks to investigative journalism, a network of “deceptive recruitment” has been uncovered, through which the Russian Federation was tracking down people to enlist in the war in Ukraine. Specifically, the investigations have brought to light a recurring pattern: young Africans are promised civilian jobs, sporting opportunities, study programmes or legal status in the Federation, but upon arrival they are forced to sign military contracts written in Russian.