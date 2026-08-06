Brussels – In 2025, the EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) stood at €18,796 billion. This is according to Eurostat, based on figures released today (6 August). Germany is the member state with the largest economy among all 27, with a GDP of €4,469 billion, accounting for 23.8 per cent of the European Union’s total. It is followed by France (€2,991 billion, 15.8 per cent of the total) and Italy (€2,258 billion, 12 per cent of the total).

The eurozone’s GDP, on the other hand, stood at €15,791 billion at the end of 2025. The figure from the European Statistical Office does not include Bulgaria, which adopted the single currency on 1 January this year and was therefore not part of the euro area until 2025.