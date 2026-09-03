Brussels – Facilitating global trade—particularly e-commerce—collecting customs duties more efficiently and strengthening controls on non-compliant, dangerous or unsafe goods. These are the key points of the “revision of the customs framework” adopted today (3 September) by the Council of the European Union. The new Customs Code clarifies that e-commerce platforms outside the EU will be regarded as importers of goods if they ensure that “all customs formalities and the payment of duties are completed” when selling into the EU. A new system of penalties is also planned for operators who fail to fulfil their customs obligations, namely compliance with EU rules and the payment of duties due. On its official channels, the Council reiterates that the most serious cases of non-compliance may result in: fines of up to 6 per cent of the annual value of goods imported by the company in the previous year, the withdrawal of certain customs privileges and even restrictions on access to online platforms.

To help cover the rising costs associated with monitoring the ever-increasing number of small parcels entering the EU via e-commerce, an EU-wide handling fee on small parcels will be introduced by 1 November 2026. The Commission will set the amount of the fee before it is applied by Member States. The handling fee is distinct from previous Council decision to abolish the exemption customs duties on imports valued at less than €150.

Among the new measures is the establishment of a new decentralised EU customs agency, which will be based in Lille (France) and will begin operating in 2027. This agency will be responsible for coordinating the governance of the customs union. More specifically, it will analyse constantly updated data on imports and exports, which will then be fed into “a new, state-of-the-art EU customs hub.” This is a new central platform that will enable importers and exporters to interact with EU customs authorities. The aim is to help Member States identify the shipments most at risk so that they can be given priority for inspection. The authority will also define priority control areas and risk criteria, and manage any EU-wide customs-related crises.

The ball is now in the European Parliament’s court; it will have to approve the final text in September, before it is published in the Official Journal of the EU. The use of the new data hub for recording imports and exports to and from the EU will become mandatory for e-commerce businesses from 1 July 2028, and for all traders from 1 March 2034.